Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/22/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Once again, a few areas will wake up to some patchy fog, especially across I-49 between Alexandria and Natchitoches where visibility will be the lowest. Use extra caution on the roads if you are going to be heading that way.

Today will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s. The sky will start off rather sunny through the morning before cloud cover develops by the late afternoon due to daytime heating.

TONIGHT: With clouds staying overhead, our low temperatures will stay just a bit more mild than the last couple of night in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. We are not expecting any severe weather but some lightning, and brief downpours could be possible.

This cold front will also bring a little bit of a cool down for the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday will top into the upper 70s while Sunday’s will top into the lower 80s. Conditions look to stay on both days.

We are continuing to watch for a stronger cold front to move in by the early and middle half of next week. This will bring rain back into the forecast, but it could bring another blast of cooler air. So far, highs could top into the 60s while lows fall back into the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

