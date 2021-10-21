Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Waking up this morning for your commute, some patches of dense fog have developed. Exercise caution out on the roads this morning as visibilities may be greatly reduced. Once we warm up by the mid morning, the fog will start to mix out. As for the rest of our day ahead, clouds will increase by this afternoon out ahead of a weak cold front. The front will sweep through this afternoon and a spotty shower or two could be possible, but a majority of the ArkLaMiss will stay dry. High temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Winds will redirect out of the north as high pressure builds in. Skies will be mostly clear with lows a bit cooler in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wrapping up the work week, temperatures will be just a bit cooler in the lower 80s for Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances should be near zero, so we should not see any headaches for Friday night football. Lows will settle near 64.

This weekend, temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s with winds will return back out of the south, filtering in more Gulf moisture. A spotty shower will be possible for Saturday, but it is still looking like a great day for ULM’s homecoming game Saturday evening. Sunday might see a few more isolated showers.

Starting the new work week will be be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. By Wednesday, we are tracking the chance for showers and storms to return.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX