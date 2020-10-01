Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/01/20)

TODAY: A second, weak cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss this morning, returning our winds back out of the north. Highs for the afternoon will stay warm in the lower 80s under sunny skies. Our weather pattern will remain under the control of high pressure, so not only will our sky be clear but our conditions dry.

TONIGHT: The cool air behind the front will arrive later this evening and overnight into Friday morning. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 50s with a few areas possibly settling into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures for Friday will not be as warm as we’ve seen the last couple of days, but it is still expected to be pleasant in the lower to middle 70s. Skies will continue to stay sunny as we remain under the control of high pressure.

So far, the weekend will be staying nice and pleasant with highs in the 70s with a few clouds working their way back in. We are watching a weak system that could move in to our north by Sunday, and this could bring a few stray to spotty showers.

