Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/17/19)

TODAY: More pleasant weather is on the way this afternoon. Highs will be nice and mild in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunny skies. Thanks to high pressure, our winds will continue out of the north and dry air will continue to filter in. This will keep our conditions quiet, clear, and very comfortable.

TONIGHT: Another cool, quiet, and comfortable evening is in store with lows dropping back into the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will remain clear for most of us, while a few areas with see some very light clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: This gradual warm up will continue over the next couple of days with conditions remaining nice and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle 70s by Friday before the lower 80s return for the weekend. Cloud cover will slowly build back in on Saturday with the approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday and into Monday along the cold front. There is no word yet if any of these will be severe and affect our area, but this is something we are watching closely.

As far as the potential tropical disturbance, it does have a 60-70% chance of development over the next couple of days. There is no word yet if this will become a tropical depression, but it could at least become a subtropical disturbance. While it is not looking like we will be affected by this system, Southeast Louisiana has the potential to see some heavy rainfall as it moves further east along the Gulf Coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

