Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/15/20)

TODAY: Cloud cover will steadily increase through the morning out ahead of the cold front. Timing for the front remains looks to be between late morning and early afternoon. We will not feel the cool air right away, so our high temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Behind the cold front, showers and maybe a chance for a thunderstorm will develop later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight into early Friday morning with low temperatures settling back into the middle 50s. Winds will begin to shift back out of the north at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will slowly wrap up through early Friday morning and cloud cover will begin to break down as high pressure settles in to our north. Winds will continue out of the north and will begin to feed the cooler air into the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures for the afternoon will top in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, it will be a pleasant one with warm temperatures in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds and dry conditions.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

