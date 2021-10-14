Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Scattered chances for showers and storms will be back this late afternoon and early evening. Right now, forecast models keep most of this activity across the Northwestern half of the ArkLaMiss. No severe weather is expected. High temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers could linger overnight into early Friday morning. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s with conditions mild and winds light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stronger cold front will set up to our west and quickly sweep through the ArkLaMiss Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms out ahead and along the front will be possible but no severe weather is expected. A few Friday night football games may see some showers, so keep this in mind if you are planning to attend. High temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Cooler and drier weather will settle in by late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Waking up, expect temperatures in the 50s with highs warming into the 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the north. Lows Saturday night will cool back into the lower 50s or even the upper 40s!

The rest of the weekend will stay very pleasant with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s and skies filled with sunshine. Expect this weather pattern to continue into the start of the new work week with just a bit of a warm up into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

