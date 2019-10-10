Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/10/19)

TODAY: We will have another nice afternoon ahead, although temperatures are expected to be warmer. Highs will return to the lower 90s with winds out of the south. This southerly flow will bring a small amount of moisture to our area, which will increase our cloud cover. We are not expecting any rain for today.

TONIGHT: Lows will be slightly more mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few light clouds. Around midnight, a few showers could develop in the Southern ArkLaMiss and showers from the cold front just outside of our area. Rain activity looks to be isolated for the early morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: As mentioned, the cold front will start moving in Friday morning and through the afternoon. We will have light showers develop in front of the boundary and some development behind it. The second round will provide heavier showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms. The colder air will settle in by the afternoon, dropping our morning temperatures from the upper 70s and lower 80s into the 50s. Lows at night will be much cooler in the 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

