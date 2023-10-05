WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The rain will set in this morning and more showers and t-storms will be likely throughout the day. The frontal boundary has positioned itself over the ArkLaTex region and will move over the ArkLaMiss later today. Once the boundary system pushes through, rain chances start to drop. Until then, keep the umbrella and rain gear handy this morning and this afternoon. Overnight, the system will start to exit and skies will start to clear on Friday.

A secondary cold front will follow the present system, but this front is expected to be cool and dry. Winds will shift from the north and cooler air moves set in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70’s. For daytime highs. It will feel like it’s actually fall until next week as we warm back to the mid 80’s with mostly dry conditions.