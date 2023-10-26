WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Southerly winds have allowed temperatures and dewpoints to increase yesterday, and this morning will be mostly mild and humid. Clouds will stay steady and scattered throughout the day with peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 80’s for this afternoon.

A series of upper level disturbances will likely cause some patchy showers overnight with higher chances across south Arkansas. Rain chances still remain possible tomorrow, but not expecting anything scattered or widespread. The warm and humid airmass will remain in place through the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Drought conditions won’t improve until possibly next week when a cold front will sweep through, and rain chances increase. This front will also bring a much cooler airmass that will drop temperatures to the 50’s and 40’s. Some areas to the north could see upper 30’s. It’s looking like those trick-or-treaters may want to dress warmly for Halloween night.