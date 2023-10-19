WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A weak frontal boundary layer is pushing in out of the northwest sparking up some cloud cover and a few light showers across south Arkansas. Some patchy fog has also developed across parts of the ArkLaMiss this morning. Clouds will stick around through the afternoon as the front passes over.

This front will do little as far as cooling us down. It will allow for much drier air to settle in which could increase the fire danger along the MS river valley. Areas under extreme and exceptional drought will be under this risk due to gusty NW winds and low humidity. Temperatures will warm up above average through the weekend. Next week, another front could bring rain chances back into the forecast as early as Wednesday.