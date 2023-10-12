WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Low level clouds will stay heavy across the region this morning. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day giving way to some sunshine this afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the southeast, and temperatures will warm back to the lower 80’s today.

A cold front will approach the ArkLaMiss tomorrow, but temperatures will still be allow to warm to the upper 80’s prior to frontal passage. This front won’t bring much in the form of rain, but it will allow for much cooler air to filter in and drop temperatures for this weekend. We will stay quiet and dry through next week with below average temperatures.