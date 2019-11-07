Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/07/19)

TODAY: Conditions will be quiet this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. There will be a slight warm up in the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 60s for a brief amount of time. As soon as the cold front sweeps across the ArkLaMiss, our temperatures will be trending cooler. Not only is this front bringing cooler air, but it is also bringing some rain. It is not expected to be a heavy rain or even thunderstorm driven event. Some areas could only see a few hundreths of an inch while other could possibly see up to half an inch.

TONIGHT: Showers will start clearing up by late tonight and early Friday morning and cloud cover will begin to break down. Lows will be cold in the upper 30s and winds will continue to be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be a cool one with highs in the lower 50s. High pressure will help to keep our skies nice and clear for Friday and into the weekend. There will be a slight, gradual warm up from Saturday to Sunday in upper 50s and 60s. This will not last for very long, however. An even stronger cold front will move in by early next week, bringing more rain and even colder temperatures. We are talking about highs in the 40s and lows at night dropping into the 20s! We are watching for the potential of a hard freeze by Tuesday morning.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX