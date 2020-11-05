Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/05/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Another warm day is on tap for this afternoon with highs expected in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will be start off a bit cloudy this morning, but will clear up by later today as winds continue out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We’ll look for lows overnight to stay cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will continue to stay mostly clear and winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: An influx of moisture will filter in starting on Friday, which will increase our cloud cover for the afternoon with highs staying warm in the upper 70s. Conditions for Friday will be dry, but we may see enough lift in the atmosphere this weekend to get a few spotty showers to develop. Rain chances do look very, very small (only put a 10% for each day), and right now most of this should stay confined to our southern parishes.

We are still watching Eta, which is now a tropical depression. It is still on track to re-enter the Northwestern Caribbean and strengthen back to a tropical storm by the weekend. It’s path at this time will take it northeastward into Cuba and possibly into South Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, and it’s way too early to talk about potential impacts.

