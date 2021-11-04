Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/04/21)

TODAY: We’ve made it to Thursday! Today will be a complete 180 degree turn than the weather we were seeing yesterday. We will start to see the last of the drizzle dissipate early this morning, and soon cloud cover will start to decrease through the afternoon. With sunshine returning, our highs will improve back into the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: With clear to mostly clear skies and dry air at the surface, lows overnight will be pretty cold, falling into the upper 30s. Some of us may be colder, and it could lead to some patchy frost. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will stay through Friday afternoon, so our highs will continue to rebound nicely back into the lower 60s. Expect lows Friday night to be cold again in the upper 30s.

For the weekend, skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny and highs warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night will improve somewhat but stay cool in the 40s. This trend will continue for the start of the new work week with a few clouds and no chances for rain (as of now).

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

