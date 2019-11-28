Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/28/19)

TODAY: It will be a cloudy one with high temperatures cool in the upper 50s. There could be a few light, stray showers for a few areas, but it will be brief and limited. Not everyone will see this activity. We remain under an upper level ridge pattern, which is keeping our conditions more calm.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will be stick around overnight with temperatures cooling back into the middle to upper 40s. If you are going out shopping after dinner time, have a jacket on hand in case you get cold.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be more mild with highs expected in the middle to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. This will be much better weather for anyone who wants to go out shopping. However, we are still tracking strong to severe storms for Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaMiss under a Slight Risk for severe weather (Level 2/5). We could see very similar conditions to Tuesday: damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and a possible tornado.

Timing for this system looks to be anywhere between 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Storms should be over with late Saturday evening. Drier and cooler air will settle in to the area behind the front, keeping us cool and our skies nice and sunny as we head into the first week of December.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

-Lexi

