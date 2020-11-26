Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 26th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Thanksgiving! We have a lot to be thankful for in our forecast for the day, as very nice weather is expected. Right now, we’re off to a chilly and much quieter start across the area compared to yesterday, with many locations in the 40’s. Folks in southern Arkansas are seeing temperatures in the 30’s, but no one is at freezing. We also have some areas of fog, so if you’re planning on traveling this morning, you may run into some areas of reduced visibility.

Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm nicely into the lower 70’s, with some 60’s into southern arkansas. The moral of the story is that nice weather will prevail through the day. Heading into later tonight, some isolated showers and storms will work their way up from the south, mainly after midnight. lows will also fall into the lower 50’s.

The chance for showers and storms will become somewhat better as we head into our Friday, as the first of what seems to be two disturbances moves through our area. this will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms through much of the airea through much of the day.

There is also a low chance for some stronger storms, mainly along and south of I-20 starting very late tonight into tomorrow morning. Storms will offer the potential for some marginally severe hail and some damaging winds.

Saturday looks to offer a lower chance of showers, but they will be around. The better chance for more widespread rain and maybe a few embedded storms moves in for Sunday.

Once this system moves out, sunshine returns for next week. Despite seeing lots of sunshine, temperatures will be downright chilly, with highs struggling to get into the lower 50’s. This will lead to widespread freezing temperatures across the arklamiss Monday night into Tuesday… and Tuesday night into Wednesday.