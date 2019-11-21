Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/21/19)

TODAY: We start off our Thursday with clouds and a few light showers with temperatures reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue to pop up throughout the day, but it is not expected to be widespread and not everyone will see rain for today. Those chances, however, will increase tomorrow when the cold front arrives.

TONIGHT: Lows will be mild in the 60s with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered rain chances will arrive by Friday with a few embedded thunderstorms. The Southwestern ArkLaMiss is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but these chances are looking very low at this time. You can’t rule out the possibility of localized heavy rainfall and some breezy winds at times. Highs will still be warm in the 70s.

Right behind the cold front, will be a high pressure system that will swoop in and help clear the clouds out by Saturday. Conditions will be cooler and dry for the weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX