Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/19/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Weather conditions will begin to change starting today, but it is still going to be very pleasant. Thanks to our winds returning back out of the east and southeast, high temperatures will see a small warm up into the lower to middle 70s. At the same time, southerly flow will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will prompt for a few high clouds to develop later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will only continue to increase as we head into the overnight hours. Due to this, our lows will not drop as much and will settle into the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: This increase in temperatures and cloud cover will continue for Friday and the start of our weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s with conditions staying dry. We are still on track to receive our next cold front by late Sunday into early Monday. A few isolated to scattered showers could be possible before a bit more cooler air filters in right behind the front. This cooler air will allow for our high temperatures to start off in the 60s for the beginning of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX