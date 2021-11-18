Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/18/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Waking up this morning, a cold front is tracking its way across the ArkLaMiss, bringing a few scattered showers. The rain should be wrapping up around lunchtime, leaving behind some cloud cover. High pressure behind the front will build in and redirect winds back out of the north, filtering in a cooler an drier air mass. Highs for today will be much cooler than yesterday in the lower 60s with winds breezy at times anywhere from 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear overnight and with plenty of dry air in place, lows will fall quite a bit overnight. Most areas will settle into the lower 30s with a few below 32. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will be back on Friday, but it will still be a cool day ahead with highs reaching the lower 60s with lows a night falling back into the upper 30s.

By Saturday, our winds will return back out of the southeast. This will help our temperatures rebound back into the 70s for the afternoon and lows will not be as cold in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday will look similar for the afternoon, but a second cold front will arrive for late Sunday and into Monday morning. Isolated showers will be possible and another cool air mass will settle in. Highs for the first half of the work week will be cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s while lows fall into the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

