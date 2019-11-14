Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/14/19)

TODAY: A round of light showers will continue before a very weak cold front arrives by later this morning. There will be scattered showers through most of the day with highs staying chilly in the middle to upper 40s. By early evening, an upper level trough will be swing east and slowly push shower activity out of the ArkLaMiss. Right behind it, is a surface high pressure, which will assist in clearing up our skies.

TONIGHT: Showers and cloud cover will continue to break down as we head into the overnight hours. We are still expected to be cold with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our gradual warm up is on the way starting on Friday. Highs are expected to get back up into the lower to middle 50s for the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will eventually warm up into the 60s by early next week. So far, we are not expecting any rain chances for the next 5-7 days.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

