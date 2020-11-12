Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/12/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are looking a rather picturesque day here in the ArkLaMiss. Highs this afternoon will be pleasant in the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will continue out of the north at about 5-10 mph. This is the kind of day to eat lunch outside, or go for a nice afternoon walk, etc.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will drop once again into the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds calming down. We are, however, tracking a very weak front to sweep through tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday. This front will not do much, but it will increase our cloud cover for a very brief amount of time.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cloud cover will decrease by Friday afternoon, allowing for sunshine to return. Highs will be just a bit warmer in the upper 70s with winds staying out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we’ll start off nice and warm with temperatures in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

By Sunday morning, another weak front is expected to sweep through. A few isolated showers will be possible and it will bring a decent cool down for the new work week. So far, we anticipate highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s while lows at night stay rather chilly in the lower 40s and possibly the upper 30s!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX