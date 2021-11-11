Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/11/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning a line of showers and storms which continue to track across the ArkLaMiss as the cold front follows not too far behind. The last to the rain should wrap up around lunchtime, leaving high pressure behind the cold front to build in and clear up our skies. The afternoon will see sunshine return with highs warm around 72. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear with winds calm. Lows will cool back into the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will stay in control for Friday. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The tail end of another very weak and dry cold front will push through to really drive in the cooler and drier air for this weekend.

Sunshine will stay through the weekend with a few very light clouds. Highs will be cooler in the 60s while lows at night settle into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Starting the new work week, temperatures will begin to gradually warm back into the lower 70s with possibly to upper 70s returning by Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

