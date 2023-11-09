WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds have started to settle in place as the cold front pushes in out of the north. Ahead and along the boundary, clouds will remain heavy and patchy drizzle will be possible. Once the front passes over this evening, widespread showers will develop across the region. Much needed and beneficial rainfall is expected, but our more drought stricken areas will miss out on the heaviest rainfall which will be in south Arkansas from El Dorado to Monticello. Rain will last through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will cool down in the post frontal airmass. Clouds will also linger through the weekend. Next week is still a toss up for being dry or unsettled. An area of low pressure will move near the region from the south but depending on its track will determine whether we stay mostly dry or wet. For now, kept next week at 10% rain chances.