WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Rain will start to set in this morning as the sun comes up. Sunshine will be limited as the clouds also set in with the rain. Widespread rain and t-storms will move across the region around lunchtime and into this afternoon. As of now, severe weather is not expected due to a lack of warmer air and instability. However, 1-2 inches of rainfall will be likely with local amounts reaching as high as 3 inches south of I-20 where there is abundance of moisture flowing in from the southerly winds.

The threat for severe storms will remain further to the southwest across southeast Texas where warmer air is in place. The frontal system will stall over the region tomorrow keep the atmosphere unstable enough to produce more patchy storms before the rain exits into the start of the weekend. Clouds will linger, and temperatures will trend more mild through next week as skies begin to clear.