WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clear skies and calm winds have allowed for very cold conditions this morning. Widespread frost is likely with temperatures dropping just below freezing. The only change in our current weather pattern will be the warmer temperatures that we will see this weekend. The area of high pressure will move east today allowing winds to shift out of the south giving way to some milder conditions. This warming trend will continue into next week. The dry airmass in place will keep rain chances at bay.

Even next week, a frontal boundary is expected to stall out near the ArkLaMiss but rain chances still remain low. At best, this front could produce a few clouds and partly cloudy conditions on Monday. Otherwise, the next seven days appears to stay dry as temperatures warm above average into the 80’s at the start of next week. You may have the heat on now, but the a/c will soon be back on.