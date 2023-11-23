WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Some patchy fog will develop this morning as clouds slowly increase throughout the day. Showers will arrive late this evening so keep an umbrella handy as you head out to visit with friends and family for thanksgiving. Clouds will stay steady overnight. Temperatures are expected to stay seasonal over the weekend before our next system brings back rain chances on Sunday.

We could fall below average next week with cooler temperatures. It does seem that northeast Louisiana will stay above freezing. However, south Arkansas will be flirting with freezing and sub-freezing temperatures in the long term forecast.