WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Cloud cover continues again this morning with limited sunshine throughout the day. As dewpoints remain rather high compared to the temperatures, cloud cover will stick around tomorrow as a weak front pushes through. This front could spark up a few patchy showers. Cooler and drier air will settle in behind the front this weekend. Not expecting near freezing temperatures, but we could be sitting in the upper 30’s come Sunday morning.

Our next big rain maker will be a system that will move in late Sunday into Monday bringing scattered showers and t-storms. As of now, there is a slight risk for severe weather next Monday. The skies will clear out by Wednesday as conditions look to be clear and cool to close out next week for Thanksgiving.