Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/07/20)

TODAY: It will be another nice day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with cloud cover increasing by the late afternoon. High pressure will shift east, which will aid in our winds returning out of the south and east. This will bring warm, moist air from the Gulf into our area, along with a warm front from out next weather system.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds continuing out of the south. It’s not until early morning that a few showers and thunderstorms will arrive in our Southern Arkansas counties.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front by Friday morning into the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to be a bit strong to severe, producing strong winds and small hail. Tornadoes are not looking like a big concern at this time. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the southern parishes under a slight risk (2/5) with the central ArkLaMiss under a marginal risk (1/5).

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Slight Risk

Everything should be wrapping up around late afternoon. Cooler air will settle in along with an area of high pressure up towards our north. For this weekend, highs will be about 5-10 degrees below average under mostly sunny skies with dry conditions.

