Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are one step closer to the weekend. Pleasant weather will be back for this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. By the early evening, a weak cold front will sweep through and it may bring a very small chance for a stray shower or two but nothing widespread.

TONIGHT: Overnight, high pressure will settle in, keeping our skies clear. Lows will cool back into the middle 50s with winds light out of the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Ending the work week, it’s going to be a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s. We will see this dry trend continue into the first half of our weekend with high temperatures warming into the lower 80s as winds return back out of the south.

We are continuing to track the chance for showers and thunderstorms to return for Sunday. Right now, the timing looks to be late afternoon into early Monday morning. We are not seeing a threat for severe weather at this time but the forecast could change. It does look like showers and storms could stay through the early half of next week. High temperatures, as a result, will settle back into the lower and middle 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX