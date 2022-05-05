WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/05/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We will start off with cloudy skies and muggy conditions through the first half of our day. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s with breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Showers and storms will start to arrive by the mid to late afternoon (2-4 PM) for our western and northwestern counties and parishes and will continue to sweep through into the evening hours.

We still have the potential to see some strong to severe weather with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to 1 inch, and a brief tornado. The Storm Prediction Center still has the Northwest ArkLaMiss under a level 3 enhanced risk with a majority of the rest of the ArkLaMiss under a level 2 slight risk.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will slowly wrap up late into the evening with everything dissipate sometime around midnight. Clouds will stick around as the cold front stalls out with lows mild in the middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of our Friday will be left to clear up and dry out. Cloud cover will break down, bringing back sunshine along with very warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Some good news for the weekend; it will be dry and sunny which is just in time for Mother’s Day! If you have outdoor plans, you are in very good shape, but keep in mind that it will be a bit more hot. Highs will settle into the lower 90s, so be sure to keep your heat safety tips in mind. Make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks from being outside.

Have a great Thursday! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX