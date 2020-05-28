Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/28/20)

TODAY: A few areas are waking up to some light to moderate rainfall this morning with temperatures mild in the 60s. It won’t take long to see our highs warm back into the lower 80s later this afternoon as, once again, scattered shower and thunderstorms activity will continue. A few thunderstorms could have the potential to become strong with some strong, damaging winds or pockets of small hail. For this, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaMiss under a marginal risk.

TONIGHT: A couple of showers may linger just a bit longer as we head into the overnight hours, but it looks to remain rather quiet. Clouds will stick around and temperatures will settle back into the lower to middle 60s with winds light from the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: A change will be coming starting on Friday. This upper level system that has been sitting over a majority of the southeast, with slowly begin to move eastward. On top of this, a weak cold front at the surface will act like a windshield wiper that will help to slowly clear up the clouds and leftover spotty showers.

Drier weather conditions will arrive in time for the weekend while at the same time, our high temperatures will be start to slowly warm up into the middle to upper 80s. Expect this trend to continue into early next week (which just happens to be the first week of June). So far our next chance for rain could return by next Wednesday.

