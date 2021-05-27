Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! Thanks to high pressure aloft, today will be mostly dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon with winds staying out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight will start off quiet as lows settle into the lower 70s. By the early morning hours on Friday, a few isolated showers and storms out ahead of the cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few showers and storms will continue throughout most of our Friday afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with strong winds being the primary concern with periods of heavy rainfall possible. By the afternoon, conditions will quiet down and the cold front itself will sweep across the ArkLaMiss from Friday evening into Saturday morning. The will bring in some cooler air and drop out temperatures for the long weekend.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

A small disturbance will move in behind the cold front, bringing lift for a few more showers and storms to develop for Saturday. So far, no severe weather is expected for Saturday. The rest of our long weekend will be mostly dry under partly cloud skies. Highs will be slightly cooler in the lower to middle 80s with lows falling into the lower 60s at night.

Temperatures will eventually warm back up by the middle of next week and rain chances will increase.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX