WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/26/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are closing in on the long weekend, and our weather is finally looking up for us. The rain is gone and sunshine will be back for this afternoon. Highs will be warm and pleasant in the lower 80s. The only nuisance we will run into will be some breezy winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight tonight and winds will lighten up out of the northwest. Lows will be cool around 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: More sunshine will be back to wrap up the work week tomorrow as highs stay warm in the lower 80s. Lows Friday night will settle into the lower 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build in at the start of the long weekend. This will keep our skies sunny, our conditions dry, and it will also bring a gradual warming trend with our temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s and even lows at night will be a bit more mild in upper 60s to lower 70s. This trend will stay even as we kick off the new work week, and we don’t see much in term of rain chances over at least the next 6 to 7 days.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

