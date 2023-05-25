WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It will be nice and quiet for most of Thursday with plenty of sunshine this morning and dewpoints in the mid 50’s will continue to give us a nice break from the humidity and that trend will continue into the holiday weekend. A few clouds will linger in this afternoon but will clear out by tonight. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 60’s through the end of the work week.

More sunshine is expected as we head into the weekend and temperatures will climb and be in the lower 90’s to kick off next week. Dewpoints will stay in the 50’s this weekend, but will start to climb next week on memorial day giving way to more muggy conditions and rain chances will increase as well as a more moist airmass moves in next week.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward