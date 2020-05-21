Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/21/20)

TODAY: It will be a quiet, but cloudy start to the day with most temperatures in the 60s. By this afternoon, highs will top into the lower to middle 80s. Isolated shower and thunderstorms activity will fire up as a our stationary front pushes northward (this time as a warm front) into Southern Arkansas by the early evening.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger a bit longer overnight, but all should be quiet. Lows will stay mild in the upper 60s with overcast skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Weather conditions for Friday will be just slightly better, but it will definitely be much warmer. Highs across the ArkLaMiss could see anywhere from the upper 80s or even the lower 90s! With this daytime heating in the afternoon, a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out for the first half of our weekend.

Heading into Sunday, there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to develop with an upper level system out west. Rain chances will be a bit more widespread as we head into early next week. This will be a slow moving system, so rainfall could be dragged out for several days ahead.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX