Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are expecting another warm day ahead with high temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A few areas this morning are waking up to some scattered showers across our southwestern and southern parishes this morning, but with daytime heating this afternoon, a bit more widespread activity could be possible. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with breezy winds and periods of heavy rainfall. Flash Flood Watches have been extended for the Western ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight, a few showers and storms could linger late tonight, but conditions will clear by the early morning hours on Friday. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure to our east will build in westward, and this will help put an end to rain chances. A few isolated storms could be possible for our western parishes, but most activity will develop just outside of the ArkLaMiss. Highs will warm into the lower 80s.

For the weekend, high pressure will officially take over, keeping skies a bit more sunny but also bringing in some humid conditions. Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s. If you have any outdoor plans, keep heat safety in mind. Be sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks from the heat every once in a while.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

