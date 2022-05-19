WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/19/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! There really isn’t too much to say about today’s forecast other than it will be hot and humid. Expect highs around the middle 90s for this afternoon. Skies may start off a bit cloudy for the morning but more sunshine will return later in the day. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the south and southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will return overnight tonight with winds staying breezy at 10-15 mph. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s with muggy conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: To wrap up the work week, conditions will be rain-free with another round of hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For the weekend, Saturday with stay hot with a high of 92, but a cold front is expected late into the day and overnight into Sunday. Chances for showers and storms will increase by then; the threat for severe weather at this time is very low. We could see some periods of heavy rain, breezy winds and some lightning and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures starting Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 80s and lows at night in the 60s.

This trend may continue into the new work week with another possible front on Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

