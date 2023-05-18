WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – We will kick off the day mostly clear with a few afternoon clouds. A spotty shower will be possible in eastern zones closer to the Mississippi River valley but overall rain chances will be low. Tomorrow will start off sunny with temperatures warming back up to the 90’s. Strong t-storms will be possible late Friday night into Saturday with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats, but an isolated spin up cannot be ruled out. We are still expecting plenty of sunshine for Friday which does aid in the possibility of severe weather development. The overall tornadic threat does remain low.

Cloudy conditions will prevail on Sunday before sunshine returns to kick off next week as temperatures climb back up to the mid and upper 80’s with minimum rain chances.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward