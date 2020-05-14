Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/14/20)

TODAY: We will start off our Thursday with quiet, warm, and muggy conditions as high temperatures will be warming into the lower 80s. It won’t last for very long as another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by the late afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few heavy downpours could be possible for some areas.

TONIGHT: Conditions will improve overnight with lows staying mild in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will stick around with winds continuing out of the south at 5-10 mph. This wind will continue to filter in moisture all the way from the Gulf of Mexico, which is why conditions will stay rather muggy.

LOOKING AHEAD: Very similar conditions will occur heading into Friday as our 4th round of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will move in from the north and track their way south through the course of the afternoon and evening. There is a small area of the Northwest ArkLaMiss that is under a low end marginal risk for some possible gusty winds.

A slow system off towards our west will get a bit closer to the ArkLaMiss for the upcoming weekend, which will bring a more widespread rain event. As of now, the weekend is not seeing any risk for severe weather.

Conditions will begin to dry out by early next week. Skies will see a slow clearing of clouds as temperatures will continue to warm up. Highs could top in the upper 80s or even the lower 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

