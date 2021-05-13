Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are closing in on the weekend, and the weather is finally looking up for us. There will be no need for the rain gear today (or really the next several days). We will start off the day with some clouds, but as we head through the rest of our day the clouds will move out. Highs this afternoon will be warm in 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear as we anticipate another cool night ahead. We are talking about lows anywhere from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will keep our weather pattern stable. This means that conditions will be dry, warm, and more sunny. Highs will warm into the upper 70s.

Expect this trend to stay for the weekend. Winds will return out of the southeast and highs will be closer to seasonal in the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return by the start of the new work week and could stay through Wednesday. There is no word yet on any potential severe weather, but we will be watching this over the next several days.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

