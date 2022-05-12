WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/12/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Hot temperatures will strike again this afternoon in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Our ridge of high pressure is weakening, and this will allow for a few showers and possible thunderstorms to develop starting by the late afternoon and into the evening. Forecast models keep most of the rain chances for today for our eastern counties and parishes. There is a very small level 1 marginal risk in place for these counties and parishes, but the threat is very low. There may be a storm that produces some brief strong winds along with brief heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

TONIGHT: We could see one or two lingering showers for the overnight hours, but most of this activity should be wrapping up just before or around midnight. Lows will settle into the lower end of the 70s with skies partly cloudy. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect more showers and storms starting by the early to mid afternoon for Friday. Another low end chance for a brief strong or severe storm may be possible with strong winds being the main concern. Highs will stay warm in the lower 90s for the afternoon with lows remaining fairly mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday will have a very similar set up for more showers and storms.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

Conditions will dry out in time for Sunday and the new work week. Highs will be hot once again in the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX