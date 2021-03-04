Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, then we have some good news! Sunshine is going to be back this afternoon as high pressure remains in control, and high temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be quiet and cool with lows in the middle 40s. We will, however, begin to see a steady increase in cloud cover out ahead of our next weather system as we head into early Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers by the late afternoon. Our winds will shift back out of the northeast, so our high temperatures for the day will see a small cool down, but nothing drastic. We’ll aim for about 65 degrees.

Conditions will be drying out by late Friday with a few clouds leftover. The weekend will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

By the start of the new work week, we will be looking quite spring-like. High temperatures will continue to stay warm in the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay dry, but we could see a small chance for a spotty shower or two by Wednesday.

