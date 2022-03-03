WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/03/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Friday is just around the corner and so is the weekend. We’ll start off our day in the 40s and 50s but will quickly warm up this afternoon Expect highs in the upper 70s with maybe one or two areas hitting that 80 degree mark. Winds will be light and varying in different directions. High pressure at the surface and an upper level ridge will stay in control to keep skies sunny and conditions dry.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be quiet and clear with lows cooling into the middle and upper 40s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wrapping up the work week will be warm with highs around 79. Winds will strengthen back out of the south, which will help increase the return of moisture leading to an increase in clouds through late Friday and into Saturday. No rain chances are expected for Friday.

Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday before a chance for a spotty shower or two arrives for Saturday night. Highs will continue to stay warm in the lower 80s while lows will be mild in the 60s. We will see a very similar set up for Sunday but this time a thunderstorm or two may be possible from Sunday night into Monday morning as our next cold front approaches.

Some of our South Arkansas counties at this time are under a 15% chance for potential strong to severe weather Sunday into Monday. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next several days.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

