WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/31/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! After showers and storms rolled through the ArkLaMiss yesterday, conditions will be much more dry and quiet. Skies will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy with slightly breezy winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be cooler but still mild in the upper 60s for this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight as high pressure begins to build back in. Lows will cool back into the lower 40s while winds will be light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be very similar as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be mild in the lower 70s.

For the weekend, conditions will stay dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures warming back into the upper 70s for the afternoons. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you are in very good shape! Lows will stay cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Looking forward to the new work week, temperatures will be staying warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s while lows stay mild in the lower 60s. A chance for showers and storms are expected to return late Monday into Tuesday, but at this time no severe weather is anticipated. This could change, however, and will keep you updated.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX