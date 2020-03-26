Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/26/20)

TODAY: More sunny conditions are on the way this afternoon as temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s. We will remain under the influence of a surface high pressure and an upper level ridge, which not only will warm our temperatures up, but keep us dry too. A few light clouds could sneak their way in by later this afternoon as winds will come out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay mild in the lower 60s and upper 50s overnight as cloud cover will continue to slowly increase. Winds will come out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will call Friday a “copy and paste” day with our weather. It will be fairly similar with highs warming back into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. By Saturday, however, our next cold front will arrive. This has the potential to bring showers and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaMiss. We do have an isolated chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms with this system. Primary concerns will be the chance for damaging winds, but hail and an isolated chance for tornadoes won’t be completely ruled out. The timing for these storms looks to be late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Day 3: Slight Risk

By Sunday, conditions will improve with skies clearing and temperatures slightly cooler but pleasant in the upper 70s. This will not last for long as another storm system will move in by late Monday and early Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX