Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 25th

TODAY: Good Thursday morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of the early half of our day. We are still watching for the possibility of severe weather where damaging winds, hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes could be possible. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a slight (level 2) risk with some of our northeastern counties and parishes are under an enhanced (level 3) risk. Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place just in case and stay weather aware. We do believe that most of this activity will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain or thunderstorms, but be prepared. Most of this activity should wrap up by the end of the work day or dinner time at the latest.

TONIGHT: Behind the cold front, a high pressure system will begin to take control. This will clear up our skies for the overnight hours. Cooler air will also settle in, so expect lows tonight to drop back into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will be briefly drier for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Another weak front is set to arrive for Saturday and will most likely stall out over our region for Sunday. This will but rain and thunderstorm chances back into the forecast. Temperatures will stay warm anywhere from the 70s to the 80s.

Rain will linger a bit for the start of the new work week under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will see another potential cold front, which will once again increase chances for showers and storms.

Have a great Thursday. Stay weather aware!

