WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/24/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We’ve got another nice day ahead of us here in the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay slightly breezy from the west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: For tonight, lows will cool into the lower 40s. Skies will stay clear and our winds will finally calm down out of the west and northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wrapping up the work week Friday will be another pleasant one. Highs will warm back into the 70s with skies stay sunny while lows Friday night will be cool again in the upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will not be much different as an upper level ridge of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern to keep up dry, sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Even our lows for Sunday night will improve back into the 50s.

To kick off the new work week, our warm up will continue as highs warm into the 80s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. By then, an upper level trough will begin to develop off to our west, and this will be our next weather maker heading into Wednesday. Expect showers and storms to return, but there is no word yet if strong or severe weather will be a concern.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

