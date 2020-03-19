Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/19/20)

TODAY: Today will be another warm day with high temperatures in the lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will return by this afternoon and evening with only an isolated chance for strong to severe activity. Primary concern will be damaging winds, but as always, we won’t completely rule out some small size hail and an isolated chance for a tornado. These hazards, however, are lacking and looking very low at this time. In fact, we have been removed from the slight risk, but if you live in the Northwest ArkLaMiss, there is still a marginal risk issued for your area.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue with a few isolated thunderstorms as we head to bed later tonight. Lows will stay nice and mild in the middle to upper 60s with winds continuing to be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will arrive by early Friday morning. Out in front, some light to moderate rainfall will develop for the morning and early afternoon hours. As the cold front starts to sweep across the ArkLaMiss, heavier and widespread activity will develop along the boundary. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible, but as of now, we are not expecting any severe weather for Friday. Some areas could see anywhere from half an inch of rainfall to possibly 2 inches. Showers will slowly begin to taper off late Friday into early Saturday.

With any cold front, cooler air will be filtering in. Highs for Friday will be mild in the lower 70s, while the weekend could see highs settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday could see a very small break from the rain, before it begins to pick up heading into Sunday. Conditions for next week are looking better with highs warming back into the 70s and rain chances beginning to slowly clear up.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX