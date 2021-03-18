Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/18/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! Calmer weather will be returning this afternoon after yesterday’s severe weather. High temperatures for today will top into the lower 60s thanks to cooler air behind the cold front. A surface low pressure system will continue to influence our weather pattern, creating some wrap around cloud cover and rather breezy conditions out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through most of the day.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will cool back into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies. Winds will stay breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will have some very nice weather to wrap up the work week. Highs will stay in the lower 60s. A few clouds could briefly sneak in for the early half of our day, but sunshine will return for the afternoon.

We’ve got a nice weekend in store. Saturday and Sunday will stay mild and pleasant with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

More showers and thunderstorms will return for the start of next week. Showers will arrive starting late Monday and thunderstorms will continue into early Tuesday morning. No word of any threat for severe weather.

Have a great Thursday!

