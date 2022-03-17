WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday (and St. Patrick’s Day)! It will be a rather nice day ahead for us as highs will be warm in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Conditions, however, will begin to change by later tonight, as a few showers and storms will develop out ahead of a cold front.

TONIGHT: Activity will increase late Thursday into early Friday. Some storms may potentially be strong or severe where damaging winds and some hail look to be the main concerns. Expect periods of heavy rainfall and although the chance is very, very slim, a brief tornado is not out of the question. Most of the ArkLaMiss (specifically Northeast Louisiana) is under a level 2 slight risk with a small sliver of us in South Arkansas are under a level 1 marginal risk.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 1 OUTLOOK: THURSDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

LOOKING AHEAD: Storms will wrap up around the late morning and early afternoon Friday. Skies will quickly clear while highs will be just a bit cooler in the middle 60s while lows will dip back into the 40s.

Heading into the weekend, it will be rather nice as highs will slowly increase back to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday is the official start of spring!

Next work week, another weather system is anticipated to approach and bring back showers and storms. There could be potential for severe weather. We will continue to keep you updated over the next several days.

Have a great Thursday!

